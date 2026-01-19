(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel, right, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., left, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, during a chief master sergeant release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9486560
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NY675-1271
    Resolution: 4563x3036
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
