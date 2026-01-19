Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel, right, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., left, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, during a chief master sergeant release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9486560
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NY675-1271
|Resolution:
|4563x3036
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
No keywords found.