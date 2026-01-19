JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel, right, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., left, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, during a chief master sergeant release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)