U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Orlando Navarro, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron medic, checks the vitals of a German Air Force actor during an alarm red exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. Alarm red exercises test the ability of medical teams to provide lifesaving care under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 00:39
|Photo ID:
|9483266
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-KM205-9752
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.