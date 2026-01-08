332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Orlando Navarro, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron medic, checks the vitals of a German Air Force actor during an alarm red exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. Alarm red exercises test the ability of medical teams to provide lifesaving care under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)