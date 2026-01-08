332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Luppino, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Jordan Christopher, 332nd ECEF fireman, carry out a German Air Force actor during an alarm red exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The controlled burn scenario tests response time, communication, and equipment handling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)