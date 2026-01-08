332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Luppino, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Jordan Christopher, 332nd ECEF fireman, prepare to put out a simulated fire during a German Air Force exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The training scenario helps Airmen and partner nations refine firefighting techniques and maintain readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 00:39
|Photo ID:
|9483263
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-KM205-9488
|Resolution:
|4675x3117
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
