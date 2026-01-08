332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Dissette, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron nurse, observes German Air Force medics and firefighters assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron coming to the aid of an injured actor during an alarm red exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. Alarm red exercises test the ability of medical teams to provide lifesaving care under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)