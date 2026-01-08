332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lupino, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department crew chief, pulls hoses towards a simulated fire during a German Air Force exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The training scenario helps Airmen and partner nations refine firefighting techniques and maintain readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)