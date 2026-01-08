(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lupino, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department crew chief, pulls hoses towards a simulated fire during a German Air Force exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The training scenario helps Airmen and partner nations refine firefighting techniques and maintain readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 00:39
    Photo ID: 9483262
    VIRIN: 251229-F-KM205-1050
    Resolution: 4089x2726
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
