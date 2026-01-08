332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department drive up to aid in an alarm red exercise with German Air Force counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The training scenario helps Airmen and partner nations refine firefighting techniques and maintain readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)