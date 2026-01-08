(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Fire Department drive up to aid in an alarm red exercise with German Air Force counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. The training scenario helps Airmen and partner nations refine firefighting techniques and maintain readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 00:39
    Photo ID: 9483265
    VIRIN: 251229-F-KM205-1283
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd ECES and 332nd EMDS aid in German exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German Air Force
    AFCENT
    EXERCISE
    332 ECES
    332 AEW
    332 EMDS

