379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Williams, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipments journeyman, left, and Senior Airman Jordan Mitchell, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, prepares a crane to lift sensor components within The U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen are responsible for engineering and maintenance projects installation-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
