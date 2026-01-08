(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 5 of 6]

    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron remove sensor components within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen manage movements of vital base assets to ensure operational functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 02:27
    VIRIN: 251210-F-PQ421-1049
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, civil engineering, equipment, crane

