U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Cline, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, prepares a crane for moving equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen use a crane for safe acquisition of sensor components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
This work, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.