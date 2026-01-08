(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a crane for moving equipment within The U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen use a crane for safe transport of sensor components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 02:27
    Photo ID: 9482224
    VIRIN: 251210-F-PQ421-1024
    Resolution: 3824x5747
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

