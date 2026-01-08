379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a crane for moving equipment within The U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen use a crane for safe transport of sensor components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)