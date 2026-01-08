379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to remove a sensor within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Civil engineer Airmen are responsible for engineering and maintenance projects to better facilitate operationality across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)