U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Williams, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, prepares a sensor for removal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The Civil engineer Airmen took apart the sensor for easier transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9482222
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-PQ421-1013
|Resolution:
|5836x3883
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.