379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron move a sensor

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Williams, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, prepares a sensor for removal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The Civil engineer Airmen took apart the sensor for easier transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)