Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fuad Ali, 35th Medical Group warrior medicine technician, simulates a medical check up during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event validated emergency medical decision-making under pressure, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing is bolstered by mission ready airmen prepared to respond when seconds matter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9482191
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-WJ251-9625
|Resolution:
|5708x3798
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
