Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachel Wiebenga, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, carries a simulated casualty during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event validated emergency medical decision-making under pressure, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing is bolstered by mission ready airmen prepared to respond when seconds matter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)