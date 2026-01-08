(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

    Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Olivieri, 35th Medical Group Family Health medical director, performs medical exam procedures on a simulated casualty during Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise confirmed critical wartime processes, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain operations and protect personnel during high-threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 00:22
    Photo ID: 9482194
    VIRIN: 260113-F-WJ251-3815
    Resolution: 5918x3938
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2
    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2

