U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Olivieri, 35th Medical Group Family Health medical director, performs medical exam procedures on a simulated casualty during Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise confirmed critical wartime processes, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain operations and protect personnel during high-threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9482194
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-WJ251-3815
|Resolution:
|5918x3938
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young