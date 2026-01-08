Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Olivieri, 35th Medical Group Family Health medical director, performs medical exam procedures on a simulated casualty during Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise confirmed critical wartime processes, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain operations and protect personnel during high-threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)