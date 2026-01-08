(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group MDG) load a simulated casualty into an ambulance during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The rapid response capabilities and trusted medical expertise of the 35th MDG provide reliable care across Misawa Air Base, with exercises like Sprint 26-2 ensuring teams remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 00:22
    Photo ID: 9482184
    VIRIN: 260113-F-WJ251-4030
    Resolution: 4933x3282
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

