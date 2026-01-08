Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Medical, Rapid Response, Sprint 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group MDG) load a simulated casualty into an ambulance during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The rapid response capabilities and trusted medical expertise of the 35th MDG provide reliable care across Misawa Air Base, with exercises like Sprint 26-2 ensuring teams remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)