Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jarrett Vrabel, 35th Medical Group pediatrics medical director, demonstrates medical procedures on a training mannequin during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. Exercises like Sprint 26-2 strengthen the 35th Medical Group’s ability to safeguard Misawa AB and sustain operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)