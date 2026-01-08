U.S. Air Force Capt. Jarrett Vrabel, 35th Medical Group pediatrics medical director, demonstrates medical procedures on a training mannequin during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. Exercises like Sprint 26-2 strengthen the 35th Medical Group’s ability to safeguard Misawa AB and sustain operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9482187
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-WJ251-3307
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sprint 26-2: 35th MDG conducts casualty care [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.