3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Gonzalez, 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post current operations information officer in charge, poses for a photo with a German air force airman during a tour at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The tour showcased the capabilities of the German Eurofighter Typhoon, enhancing readiness and cooperation with U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)