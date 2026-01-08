(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

    3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Robert Gonzalez, 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post current operations information officer in charge, poses for a photo with a German air force airman during a tour at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The tour showcased the capabilities of the German Eurofighter Typhoon, enhancing readiness and cooperation with U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 03:51
    Photo ID: 9478688
    VIRIN: 251205-F-NR948-9475
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army, NATO, MKAB, Germany, Romania

