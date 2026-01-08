3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post pose for a photo with members from a German air force fighter squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The 3rd ID supports NATO’s collective defense and operates alongside allied and partner forces while deployed in support of U.S. Army Garrison - Black Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)