3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

A German air force eurofighter typhoon takes off during a tour at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Army Garrison - Black Sea delivers and integrates flexible base support to enable readiness of permanent, rotational, allied and expeditionary forces for a strong Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
