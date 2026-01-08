(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron [Image 7 of 8]

    3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post receive a tour of a German air force fighter squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The 3rd ID supports NATO’s collective defense and operates alongside allied and partner forces while deployed in support of U.S. Army Garrison - Black Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 03:51
    Photo ID: 9478683
    VIRIN: 251205-F-NR948-9617
    Resolution: 7371x4914
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army, NATO, MKAB, Germany, Romania

