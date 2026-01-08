3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post receive a tour of a German air force fighter squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The tour showcased the capabilities of the German Eurofighter Typhoon, enhancing readiness and cooperation with U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)