U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post receive a tour of a German air force fighter squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The tour showcased the capabilities of the German Eurofighter Typhoon, enhancing readiness and cooperation with U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9478684
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-NR948-6858
|Resolution:
|6612x4408
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ID tours German air force Eurofighter squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.