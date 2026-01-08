388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 34th Fighter Generation Squadron earned first place during the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emari Lowe, Senior Airman Seth Curtis, and Senior Airman Kemiya Roy demonstrated exceptional teamwork and precision, highlighting the readiness and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)