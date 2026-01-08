388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emari Lowe, load crew team leader assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, ensures munition alignment as it’s loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II during a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Teamwork and technical expertise drive every step of the loading process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)