U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeraldinhio Veramindi, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, adjusts the wire on a munition while competing in a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Airmen execute precise loading procedures under strict time and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9477666
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-LY743-2288
|Resolution:
|7953x5302
|Size:
|13.31 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS