388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeraldinhio Veramindi, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, adjusts the wire on a munition while competing in a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Airmen execute precise loading procedures under strict time and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)