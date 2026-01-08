388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Vargas, a weapons load crew member from the 4th Fighter Generation Squadron, loads a munition onto an F-35A Lightning II during a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Attention to detail and coordination are critical throughout the weapons loading evolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)