    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition [Image 2 of 6]

    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    388th Fighter Wing

    The 388th Fighter Wing hosted a fourth-quarter weapons loading competition among its fighter generation squadrons at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 9, 2026. Airmen focus on safety and precision while preparing aircraft for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9477659
    VIRIN: 260109-F-LY743-2285
    Resolution: 7557x5038
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    388FW, Weapons Loading Competition, F-35A

