388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Curtis, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, ensures munition alignment as it’s loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II during a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Attention to detail and coordination are critical throughout the weapons loading evolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)