(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Curtis, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, ensures munition alignment as it’s loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II during a quarterly weapons loading competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan 9, 2026. Attention to detail and coordination are critical throughout the weapons loading evolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9477661
    VIRIN: 260109-F-LY743-2286
    Resolution: 6063x4042
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition
    388th FW quarterly weapons loading competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery