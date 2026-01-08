449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Dietz, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell superintendent, offloads cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Offloading operations ensure the timely distribution of equipment and supplies in support of ongoing missions across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)