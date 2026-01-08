449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, guides U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, as he operates a tractor while offloading equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Air transportation operations ensure the safe and efficient movement of equipment in support of U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)