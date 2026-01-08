(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload [Image 7 of 8]

    449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, operates a tractor while offloading ground support equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Air transportation operations ensure the safe and efficient movement of equipment in support of U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    VIRIN: 260112-F-CG010-1011
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
