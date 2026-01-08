449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, maneuvers ground support equipment away from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during offloading operations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Air transportation operations ensure the safe and efficient movement of equipment in support of U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)