449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, helps offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Offloading operations ensure the timely distribution of equipment and supplies in support of ongoing missions across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)