    449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload [Image 2 of 8]

    449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, helps offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Offloading operations ensure the timely distribution of equipment and supplies in support of ongoing missions across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9477297
    VIRIN: 260112-F-CG010-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

