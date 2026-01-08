U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Dietz, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell superintendent, returns aircraft cargo restraint chains to their stowage position aboard a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2025. Logistics Operations Cell personnel coordinate and oversee airlift operations enabling U.S. Africa Command missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|01.11.2025
|01.13.2026 04:43
|9477294
|260112-F-CG010-1007
|3600x2400
|1.72 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|2
|0
This work, 449th AEG Airmen support regional mobility operations through cargo offload [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Carl Good