Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mathew Hawkins, 56th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the 56th RQS guidon during a memorial ruck in honor of the four fallen Airmen in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. The ruck commemorates the lives of the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew who lost their lives near the town of Cley next the Sea, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)