Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Harris, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron first sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Brycen Marner, 31st Maintenance Group chaplain, ruck 5.6 miles to honor the four fallen Airmen in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. The ruck commemorates the lives of the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew who lost their lives near the town of Cley next the Sea, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)