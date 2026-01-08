Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and spouses from the 31st Fighter Wing participate in a 5.6 mile memorial ruck honoring the four fallen Airmen in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. On Jan. 7, 2014, U.S. Air Force Capts. Sean Ruane and Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce, the crew of Jolly 22, were killed when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)