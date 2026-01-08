Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sky Jensen, 56th Rescue Squadron commander, gives opening remarks before participating in a 5.6 mile memorial ruck in honor of the four fallen Airmen in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. The Airmen gather annually to honor four Airmen who were killed when the helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
