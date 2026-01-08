Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons watch a memorial video honoring the fallen Airmen who lost their lives during the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. The Airmen gather annually to honor four Airmen who were killed when the helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)