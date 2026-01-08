(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck [Image 5 of 6]

    Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and spouses from the 31st Fighter Wing participate in a 5.6 mile memorial ruck honoring the four fallen Airmen in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026. On Jan. 7, 2014, U.S. Air Force Capts. Sean Ruane and Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce, the crew of Jolly 22, were killed when the helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9477287
    VIRIN: 260109-F-ZJ681-1233
    Resolution: 6307x4205
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB takes part in Jolly 22 memorial ruck [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    56th RQS
    56th RGS
    Jolly 22 memorial

