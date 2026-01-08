(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103rd Troop Command change of responsibility [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    103rd Troop Command change of responsibility

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger J. Goodwin, outgoing command sergeant major of 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), delivers remarks during the 103 TC change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. Goodwin passed the position of command sergeant major of 103 TC to Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9477044
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-GD979-1165
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Troop Command change of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniel Barcenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

