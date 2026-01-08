103rd Troop Command change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier presents a lei to Thora, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato, the incoming command sergeant major for 103rd Troop Command (103rd TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), during a change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. The gesture recognized the vital support and sacrifice of military families as leadership formally transitioned within the detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas )