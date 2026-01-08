An Aviation Legacy: Decades of commitment honored at 103rd Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

PEARL CITY, Hawaii - U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger J. Goodwin, command sergeant major of the 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato after years of leadership during a change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026.



“As the senior enlisted leader for the Hawaii Army National Guard’s second largest mission support command, consisting of thirteen subordinate units dispersed across the islands, Command Sergeant Major Goodwin’s leadership and mentorship enabled him to successfully lead such a functionally diverse organization with very significant differences in operational and readiness requirements,” said Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, commander of the 103rd Troop Command.



Aviation units make up more than half of the 103rd Troop Command's subordinate organizations, where Goodwin oversaw more than 25 wildfire missions across Hawai‘i, prepared units for mobilizations and managed both engineering and aviation contributions to State Partnership Program exercises and operations abroad.



“Under his leadership, the 103rd Troop Command distinguished itself as the most activated unit in the Hawaii Army National Guard,” Inigo said. “Successfully executing three federal missions, more than 30 National Guard Civil Support missions, and multiple engagements worldwide in support of national security objectives.”



Goodwin’s aviation experience led him through various units and positions within the U.S. Army Reserve and Hawaii Army National Guard, such as the 193rd Aviation Maintenance Company (now 777th Aviation Support Battalion) and the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment. He worked in both aviation maintenance shops and with downed aircraft recovery teams, leading teams that repaired airframes both analog and digital, at home and abroad.



“As a first sergeant for an aviation maintenance company with 243 people, I had eight E7s within my scope of responsibility and supervision,” Goodwin said. “And I told them day one, I don't know anything. I know some stuff. You may know some things, but collectively, we will get it together. We will learn together, because that's the process. Humility, to me, is very important.”



Goodwin began his military career in 1990, when he enlisted as a combat engineer with the 411th Engineer Battalion, Army Reserve. In 1999, he transferred to the Hawaii Army National Guard as an aircraft powertrain repairer, deploying in 2004 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, in 2012 to Kosovo in support of the NATO peacekeeping mission, and in 2016 to Kuwait in support of the Global War on Terrorism.



“What I’m most proud of in aviation is the aviation community, and the National Guard too, everybody is connected in one way or form,” Goodwin said. “It's a community within the community because it's a part of the community. I still run into people that I deployed with back in 2004, when I go to schools, when I go to conferences, because that community is so small.”



Asato has been part of the Hawaii Army National Guard community since 1984, when he enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard as a utility tactical transport helicopter repairer, launching him through various positions of leadership within the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and through numerous missions in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“As I step out of the Wa’a (canoe), our Battalion; I do so with deep pride and gratitude,” Goodwin said in his closing remarks. “I’ve had the privilege to serve with some of the most dedicated Soldiers, professionals and teammates our Army has to offer. This formation doesn’t just complete the missions, it embodies purpose.”



Asato formally received a Hawaiian paddle from Goodwin, symbolizing the Wa’a.



“Carry forward with safety, carry forward with the ability to be humble,” Goodwin said in an interview. “Really, the legacy is to keep each other together and safe at all times, not just with aviation maintenance, but with day-to-day life.”