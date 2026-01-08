103rd Troop Command change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, center, commander of 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), stands together with Command Sgt. Maj. Roger J. Goodwin, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato, right, the outgoing and incoming command sergeant majors of the 103 TC, HIARNG, during the 103 TC change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. Goodwin passed the position of command sergeant major of 103 TC to Asato during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)