U.S. Army Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, center, commander of 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), stands together with Command Sgt. Maj. Roger J. Goodwin, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato, right, the outgoing and incoming command sergeant majors of the 103 TC, HIARNG, during the 103 TC change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. Goodwin passed the position of command sergeant major of 103 TC to Asato during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
This work, 103rd Troop Command change of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniel Barcenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.