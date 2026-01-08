103rd Troop Command change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul H. Asato, left, incoming command sergeant major of 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), receives the colors from Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, commander of 103 TC, HIARNG, during a change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the transfer of authority from the outgoing non-commissioned officer to the next. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)