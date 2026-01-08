103rd Troop Command change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger J. Goodwin, left, outgoing command sergeant major of 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), passes the colors to Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, commander of 103 TC, HIARNG, during a change of responsibility ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the hand off of responsibility by passing the unit’s colors from one non-commissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas )