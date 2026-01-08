(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea air force Staff Sgt. Lee Joe Goo, ROKAF military police, is evaluated on entry procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9475585
    VIRIN: 260105-F-MU509-2066
    Resolution: 4795x3425
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery