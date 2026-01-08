Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea air force Staff Sgt. Lee Joe Goo, ROKAF military police, is evaluated on entry procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)