Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Cherry, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, reviews entry procedures with Republic of Korea air force military police members, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The first people most visitors encounter when entering the base are gate defenders, serving as both the face of the base and the first line of defense. U.S. Air Force security forces and Republic of Korea air force military police members work side by side at Osan’s installation entry points daily to ensure authorized personnel gain access while maintaining the safety and security of everyone on the base.

In order to strengthen security, U.S. and ROKAF have increased integration of combined training and standardized procedures at entry control points. “Installation security is a shared responsibility,” said an Air Force Operations Command representative. “By training together and operating under a single set of procedures, we reduce vulnerabilities and improve our ability to protect the entire installation.

Previously, the U.S. and ROKAF operated under separate procedures, so both parties worked together to establish a unified set of entry procedures. The changes were developed through coordination and negotiation between U.S. and ROKAF leadership, with both sides contributing to procedures that support overall safety and security of Osan.

All members are now trained on installation entry ID requirements, Defense Biometric Identification System operation, escort and pass violation procedures, gate runner procedures, DUI enforcement, and random vehicle searches. This ensures that both forces operate with the same expectations, standards, and responsibilities.

“Operating on the same procedures improves clarity, trust, and interoperability,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Evans, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander. “Our defenders understand what their counterparts are doing and why, which allows them to support each other more effectively if an issue arises.”

By standardizing training and entry procedures, U.S. and ROKAF security forces members reinforce the principle that installation defense is a combined mission and showcase a shared commitment to protecting Osan Air Base.